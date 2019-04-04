Life

Target Raises Its Minimum Wage To $13

Posted on

Beginning this June Target will raise its hourly minimum wage from $12 to $13. This is the third time in less than two years that Target has increased wages for its employees. The hourly wage could get bigger; Target’s goal is to increase the hourly minimum wage for employees to $15 by 2020.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top