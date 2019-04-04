Life

Apple Cuts Price of HomePod Speaker

Posted on

Apple has dropped the price of its smart speaker, the HomePod. The new price is $299, down from $349. Even with the price cut, the HomePod is still one of the more expensive smart speakers. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are much cheaper. Also, when compared to the voice recognition on Google Home and Amazon Alexa products, Siri is simply useless, so there’s that.

Comments
