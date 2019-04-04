Apple Cuts Price of HomePod Speaker

Apple has dropped the price of its smart speaker, the HomePod. The new price is $299, down from $349. Even with the price cut, the HomePod is still one of the more expensive smart speakers. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are much cheaper. Also, when compared to the voice recognition on Google Home and Amazon Alexa products, Siri is simply useless, so there’s that.

Apple is offering its HomePod for $299https://t.co/jixaa0WnGV — CNET (@CNET) April 4, 2019

On HomePod, here are two interesting charts from our research on HomePod owners. The first shows the major frustrations with the product, the second what hardware options are desirable if Apple continues to make the HomePod. pic.twitter.com/2g6AXBycox — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) April 4, 2019