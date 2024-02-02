X96 welcomes the Silversun Pickups February 20th at The Union! Tickets on sale now!

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long and win tickets! Plus enter our web contest below for your chance to win a Grand Prize package including tickets, soundcheck passes, Q&A access, and more!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Silversun Pickups Feb 20th at The Union. Between the dates of 2/5/24 – 2/9 2024 during regular broadcast hours a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins up to 5 winners will be assigned to recieve 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $60 and provided by Q Prime. Additionally, a web contest will be hosted on X96.COM from 2/5/24-2/9/24. Entrants to this we contest will be entered to win 1 Silversun Pickups Grand Prize package. Prize value $200 and provided by Q Prime. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.