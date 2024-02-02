X96 Valentines Giveaway 2024

X96 has your Valentine’s shopping covered – we know you forgot. Listen all week to win a different Valentine’s prize every day from one of our LOVELY sponsors!

Plus, enter below to win our Valentines’ Grand Prize – One of each daily prize!

Daily prizes include;

Limb Jewelers – Limb Jewelers is celebrating their 75th anniversary with incredible Valentines’ offers! Visit Limb Jewelers for the perfect Valentines’ Gift. Located in Midvale and at LimbJewelers.com!

Harmons Grocer– Find everything you need at Harmons for Valentines’ Day! Harmons if perfect for flowers and flower arrangements, specialty chocolates, and more! Let Harmons help you out for Valentines’ – more at HARMONSGROCERY.COM.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Celebrate Valentines with Living Planet Aquarium at Sips Under the Sea – a 21 + event with entertainment and after-hours access to the aquarium – all February 10th from 7pm-10pm! Tickets on sale now at LIVINGPLANETAQUARIUM.ORG!

Basalt Day Spa – Treat your sweetie or yourself to a spa experience at Basalt Day Spa, Salt Lake’s favorite spa, offering online gift certificates for easy Valentine’s Day gifts. Services and details at BASALTDAYSPA.COM

Between the dates of 2/5-2/9 2024 X96.3 FM will be giving away various Valentines Prizes daily. Between the above dates during regular broadcasting hours a keyword will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 3 winners will be selected to receive 1 daily prize. Daily prizes include; 4 Tickets to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (Prize Value Approx $120 and provided by Loveland Living Planet Aquarium), 2 tickets to GROUPLOVE March 11th at The Depot (Prize value approx $100 and provided by X96), 1 Limb Jewelers $100 Gift Certificate (Provided by Limb Jewelers), 1 $50 Harmons Gift Card (Provided by Harmons), 1 $100 Basalt Spa Gift Card (Provided by Basalt Spa). Up to 3 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 prize per day. Limit to one prize per campaign. Additionally, Between the dates of 2/5-2/9 2024 a web contest will be hosted on X96.COM. On or after 2/9 2024 one web contest entrant will be selected at random to receive the X96 Valentines 2024 prize package including – 4 Tickets to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (Prize Value Approx $120 and provided by Loveland Living Planet Aquarium), 2 tickets to GROUPLOVE (Prize value approx $100 and provided by X96), 1 Limb Jewelers $100 Gift Certificate (Provided by Limb Jewelers), 1 $50 Harmons Gift Card (Provided by Harmons), 1 $100 Basalt Spa Gift Certificate(Provided by Basalt Spa). Message and data rates may apply and entrant may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.