Life

Chipotle Offering Free Delivery for National Burrito Day

Posted on

If you didn’t know, Thursday, April 4th (Today) is National Burrito Day. To celebrate, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders over $10 through Sunday, April 7th.
You must make your order at chipotle.com or on their app. Chipotle has also teamed with YouTube star Dave Dobrik for a special custom burrito. Chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, 2 scoops of corn salsa and cheese go into this burrito and you get a side of guac for dipping.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top