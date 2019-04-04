Chipotle Offering Free Delivery for National Burrito Day

If you didn’t know, Thursday, April 4th (Today) is National Burrito Day. To celebrate, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders over $10 through Sunday, April 7th.

You must make your order at chipotle.com or on their app. Chipotle has also teamed with YouTube star Dave Dobrik for a special custom burrito. Chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, 2 scoops of corn salsa and cheese go into this burrito and you get a side of guac for dipping.

It’s National Burrito Day. Start planning your (free) lunch now. https://t.co/NVvJnlkOZy — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 4, 2019