Which TV Show Is In The Greatest Demand Right Now

If you walked up to someone on the street and asked which TV show they’re excited to watch, chances are they’ll tell you Game of Thrones. The HBO series is currently in the greatest demand globally. Crunching the numbers which include viewership, hashtag use, and searches, Parrot Analytics found fan demand is 159 times greater than the average TV show in the US. The data science company lists GoT demand as “exceptional,” which only 0.01% of shows reach. Even then, shows in the same category such as The Walking Dead and Brooklyn-Nine-Nine, can’t touch it. The eighth and final season kicks off on April 14 with just six episodes.

Info came from a company called Parrot Analytics, btw…https://t.co/I1VYRfFlHK — Mark Russell (@themarkrussell) April 4, 2019