Radio From Hell

Bill Frost TV from October 12th, 2026

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Phony (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 20, Hulu)

The Terminal List (Season 2, Wednesday Oct. 21, Prime Video)

Nobody Wants This (Season 3, Thursday Oct. 22, Netflix)

Swipe Right on the Devil (New Docuseries, Thursday Oct. 22, Hulu)

Newlyweds (New Series, Friday Oct. 23, NBC/Peacock)

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story (New Documentary, Friday Oct. 23, Netflix)

2026 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (Special, Sunday Oct. 25, Shudder)

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