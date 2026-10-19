Boner of the Day from October 19th, 2026

Bonder Candidate #1: S HE DIDN’T GET A STRIKE SO SHE MADE ANOTHER GO AT IT

A driver has been arrested after crashing into a bowling alley in Cedar City not once but twice. Chantell Strong, 40, was arrested for criminal mischief resulting in estimated losses of over $5,000 and reckless driving. Court documents state that officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving property damage and injuries. Strong had made several comments that seemed related to an ongoing dispute. Strong also made conflicting claims as to whether or not striking the building was intentional. Surveillance footage showed that Strong was seen with another vehicle, appearing to speak to the other driver. Once the driver started to leave, Strong accelerated her vehicle into the wall of the building. She then reversed the vehicle before crashing further into the bowling alley. Initial estimates to the damages total more than $100,000 dollars. Strong is currently booked on an order to hold without bail.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Bonder Candidate #2: IF YOU ARE LATE YOU HAVE TO FIGHT SOMEONE…IT’S A RULE!

At least six college football players have been suspended, and two face charges, after they allegedly assaulted a teammate. Central Methodist University, located in Fayette, Mo.“The safety and well-being of this student is our highest priority,” the university said. “This behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with our United Methodist heritage and a campus culture grounded in respect and care for others.” “Identified participants in the incident have been suspended from the football program indefinitely,” Central Methodist University added. The victim told an officer that “there was a rule in place that when a football player is late for practice, you have to fight someone for repercussions of being late.” The team captain, said the football players had not been held accountable for arriving late to practice, which prompted them to instate a rule requiring players to fight, according to court documents

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Bonder Candidate #3: SWIMMING WITH THE THREE CABALLEROS

Disney World Guest’s has been banned after failing to follow strict rules on the indoor Gran Fiesta Tour boat ride. Video captured shows an unidentified guest, who seemingly exited a boat ahead of the person filming and then started walking across a themed set near the end of the ride’s course. Guests in the boat ahead of the person filming were seen motioning toward the man, who then placed his hands together and performed a dive into the shallow water that runs alongside the boat’s trough. A voiceover message can be heard on the ride’s overhead speaker system, informing riders of a temporary delay. A separate clip shows the same men getting out of the boat after it returned to the ride’s station, as they walk out along the ride’s exit ramp. Disney World has strict safety rules regarding rider behavior that it stridently enforces, and explicitly instructs guests to remain seated with their hands, arms, feet, and legs inside moving vehicles at all times.

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