CDC: Washed Hands Safer than Gloves

Among the changes that have come about because of the coronavirus is the way store workers dress; many have taken to wearing rubber or latex gloves to protect themselves – and their customers – from accidentally transmitting the virus. But while wearing gloves might give their customers a sense of security, the fact of the matter is they do nothing in preventing the spread.

That’s according to a list of coronavirus guidelines published by the World Health Organization. In it, WHO officials say when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus, gloved hands offer no advantage over bare hands. “The COVID-19 virus can still be picked up on rubber gloves and transmitted by touching your face,” the guidelines indicate.

In fact, people who don’t wear gloves are less likely to catch or transmit the disease because they’re more apt to wash their hands more frequently, WHO officials say. In other words, “Regularly washing bare hands is more effective against catching COVID-19 than wearing rubber gloves,” according to WHO.

