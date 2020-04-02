It’s National Burrito Day

It seems like a good day to fill up on a burrito! Thursday, April 2nd is National Burrito Day. If you aren’t making one at home, today would be a nice time to support restaurants with ordering take-out or delivery. Places like Chipotle, Taco Bell, Qdoba, Del Taco, Baja Fresh, El Pollo Loco, Moe’s Southwestern Grill, and others are offering discounts and freebies. Go to websites and apps to find out what each restaurant is offering.

Dining rooms across the country may be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but #NationalBurritoDay is still going on. 🌯https://t.co/9N68rgQ1td — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 2, 2020