When Will We See These Anticipated Movies?

Many movie releases have been pushed back because of the pandemic. We are getting an early look as to when we expect to see some highly anticipated titles.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was scheduled for June 24th. We are now expected to see it in theaters on December 23rd.

A Quiet Place Part II should have been released on March 20th. It will now be out on September 4th.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run has been pushed from May 22nd to July 31st. Of course, all of these dates are tentative and depend on how we are all doing with containing COVID-19.

