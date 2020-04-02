Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s “Mostly Drinking” While He’s Isolating With Family

Ryan Reynolds was the guest on Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Checking in from home where he is hunkered down with his wife Blake Lively and their 3 daughters, Reynolds told Colbert how isolation is going. Reynolds said, “We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience. But I’m mostly drinking.” When asked how he felt being the only man in the house, Reynolds replied, “I do not miss masculine company at all.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.