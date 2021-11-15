Chemicals in Our Food!

FAST FOOD CONTAINS INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS

Report: Fast Food Contains Industrial Chemicals Hold that Whopper – a new report claims that ‘plasticizers’ and other industrial chemicals can be found in American fast food. Researchers at George Washington University studied items from several popular fast food chains – and found that 81% of them contained DnBP and DEHP – chemicals that multiple studies have linked to fertility issues. 86% of foods contained DEHT – a ‘replacement plasticizer’ with unknown health effects. Foods with meat – such as cheeseburgers or chicken nuggets, contained the highest levels of DEHT. Cheese pizza contained the lowest. How much fast food do you eat in a week? Will this report affect your eating habits, or will you keep on hitting the drive-thru?

Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says – https://t.co/anQt0ediBA https://t.co/HMWOiJQSlY — FDA Tracker (@FDA_Track) October 29, 2021