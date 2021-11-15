THE SWEET ESCAPE

Escape attempt with bedsheets thwarted at Paris prison You’ve seen it in movies, but is it really possible to escape prison using bedsheets? In the case of one prisoner in France, it’s not so simple. A woman escaped her cell at the Fresnes prison by digging a hole and attempted to climb down knotted bedsheets. The prison is France’s second-largest and picked up the prisoner’s movements on motion capture cameras. Is there anything you have seen in movies that seems to be real? Do you think you could escape a prison?