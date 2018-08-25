Arkansas Woman Posed As California Deputy to Help Boyfriend Escape Jail

An Arkansas woman who posed as a California deputy to help her boyfriend escape a county jail was arrested Friday.

Maxine Feldstein, 30, identified herself at the Washington County Jail as deputy “L. Kershaw” with the Ventura County, Calif. Sheriff’s Office in order to free her boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, last month, police said. Feldstein provided a forged document requesting the agency to release its hold on Lowe on July 29. Jail officials realized they’d been scammed two days later when a real Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy called the facility to say he was on his way to pick up Lowe, who was going to be transferred anyway.

Nicholas Lowe was jailed in Arkansas on a warrant out of Simi Valley. But he hatched a plan with his girlfriend, Maxine Feldstein, authorities say: She’d pose as a Ventura County deputy to get him out of jail. It actually worked for a few days. https://t.co/KaLo2FUQgx pic.twitter.com/RyT4DdV0Xf — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) August 25, 2018