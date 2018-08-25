One of Worst DUI Offenders in the US Gets Probation

This is not going to make you feel any safer on the roadways but a woman that police called “one of the worst DUI offenders in the United States” has been sentenced in Illinois. To probation. Tasha Lynn Schleicher was arrested in April and faced multiple charges, including two counts o,f felony aggravated drunk driving, two counts of misdemeanor drunk driving, no vehicle insurance, driving while license revoked (for DUI), and transportation of open alcohol while driving.

Schleicher pleaded guilty to one count of DUI on Monday and was sentenced to 24 months’ probation. Police also learned that 11 of her children had been taken away from her by the state of Minnesota, all for reasons related to drunk and impaired driving situations. Schleicher has outstanding warrants from three states and six prior DUI arrests out of six states, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Oregon and Minnesota.