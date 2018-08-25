George Clooney Is The Highest-Paid Actor

George Clooney is on the top of the Forbes Highest Paid Actor list.

Clooney grossed $239 million from June 2017 to June 2018. A lot of Clooney’s fortune from last year came from a British liquor company buying George’s Casamigos tequila. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in second with $124 million. Robert Downey Jr. is third on the list having raked in an estimated $81 million. Chris Hemsworth is at number four at $64.5 million and Jackie Chan rounds out the top five. On the strength of films, endorsements and owning a theater chain, Chan grossed $45.5 million last year.