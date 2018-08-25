Disney Offers Tuition for Hourly Workers in Tight Job Market

Good-guy mouse
Disney has some good news for its hourly employees, they will pay for their college education. Through “Disney Aspire,” the company will cover all of the tuition costs up front, including application fees, books, and materials for its 80,000 workers. At first, only online classes will be offered to employees who want a GED, bachelor’s, or masters’ degrees.
