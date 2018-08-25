Life

Disney Offers Tuition for Hourly Workers in Tight Job Market

Posted on

Good-guy mouse

Disney has some good news for its hourly employees, they will pay for their college education. Through “Disney Aspire,” the company will cover all of the tuition costs up front, including application fees, books, and materials for its 80,000 workers. At first, only online classes will be offered to employees who want a GED, bachelor’s, or masters’ degrees.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top