This Gamer Dumped His Girlfriend for ‘Call of Duty’… and Lost

It might be time for Douglas Martin to reorganize his priorities. The 24-year-old dumped his girlfriend to focus on winning the “Call of Duty” world championship. The ESports star broke up with Mexican weather reporter Yanet Garcia to focus on winning the championship, which would have earned him and his team $600,000.

Imagine leaving yanet Garcia just to be knocked out by unilad and red lllamo pic.twitter.com/W2QdNuavCL — ‏ً (@MarkoEURL) August 18, 2018

Only one problem… he and his team wound up losing. And he lost his girlfriend. Was it worth it?

In a series of tweets after the loss, the gamer wrote: “I came back this year and said I was winning the championship. I feel so bad. I really thought our team could do it.” He added: “And no I do not want Yanet back.”