You Can Buy Glow In The Dark Reese’s, Kit Kats And Hershey’s Bars This Halloween

Want to be the biggest hit on your block this Halloween?

Hershey is rolling out a special edition of their most popular chocolate bars with wrappers that will glow in the dark. The Halloween special packages will include snack size versions of Reese’s, Kit Kat and Hershey Bars that will glow in the dark, leading to some great ideas, not only will you be the house everyone wants to go to, but you could also tape them to your ceiling as an update to glow in the dark stars, who knows maybe one will fall into your mouth!

I can’t wait to get these 😆 My kids will love them 🎃 https://t.co/4yyrChNF9S — Thrifty Sue (@thriftysues) August 25, 2018

The special chocolate glow in the dark candy bars will be hitting store shelves soon but will only be around until Halloween.