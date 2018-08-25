Would-Be NASA Intern Loses Job Over Twitter Posts (NSFW)

Be careful of random strangers you fight with on the internet, it could come back to haunt you.

A would-be intern for NASA just learned that lesson the hard way. Twitter user Naomi H. was so excited that she scored a gig with the space agency, she took to the social network to boast to her followers writing, “Everyone shut the f— up, I got accepted for a NASA internship.” When a user chided her use of foul language, she replied telling him vulgarly to enjoy some franks and beans because, “I’m working at NASA.” Turns out that person was Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer who works on the National Space Council that oversees NASA, and who has a bit of sway at the agency. And while the Naomi lost her internship, she did apologize for her actions.

It was a brief stay at Spacetronaut Academy for Freshman Cadet Naomi H pic.twitter.com/PVmxlXhOAM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2018

I’d like to say sorry to everyone and please stop sending hate — Naomi 😎 H (@NaomihOfficial) August 23, 2018