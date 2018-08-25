Life

Would-Be NASA Intern Loses Job Over Twitter Posts (NSFW)

Posted on

Be careful of random strangers you fight with on the internet, it could come back to haunt you.

A would-be intern for NASA just learned that lesson the hard way. Twitter user Naomi H. was so excited that she scored a gig with the space agency, she took to the social network to boast to her followers writing, “Everyone shut the f— up, I got accepted for a NASA internship.” When a user chided her use of foul language, she replied telling him vulgarly to enjoy some franks and beans because, “I’m working at NASA.” Turns out that person was Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer who works on the National Space Council that oversees NASA, and who has a bit of sway at the agency. And while the Naomi lost her internship, she did apologize for her actions.

Have you posted something you probably shouldn’t have on social media? Did you later need to apologize for it? Did you learn a valuable lesson?

Comments
