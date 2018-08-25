The Country’s Best Burrito Is In San Francisco

The votes are in and the best burrito is located in the Bay Area.
According to a poll by The Daily Meal, La Taqueria, located in San Francisco’s Mission District, has the best burrito in the country. Their Carnitas burrito took home the first place trophy. San Francisco also had 5 others spots in the top 50. Voting was based on the use of fresh ingredients, meat and add-on options, customizability, and critic reviews.
The burritos at La Taqueria are unique because they don’t include rice!
