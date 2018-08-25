Here’s The Average Cost Of A Date Night By State

Get paid. Find love.
Movies, coffee, dinner, whatever you do to impress your date most likely it will cost you something. According to a Match.com survey singles spend an average of $102.32 on a date. The survey broke it down by state with the cheapest daters living in South Dakota ($38.27 per date) and the most expensive daters hailing from New York with an average spend of $297.27 per date. New Jersey, Connecticut, Hawaii, and California rounded out the top 5.
If you’re wondering, Utah comes in at 26 with $98.28 per date. That’s not so bad I suppose.
What is the most unique date you can go on without spending a dime? What’s the most you’ve spent trying to impress someone you’re dating? Who should pay on a first date?
