Former Bush Drummer Sues Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale of Bush | Shutterstock

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is facing a lawsuit from his former bandmate. Longtime Bush drummer Robin Goodridge claims Rossdale fired him from the band without cause and refused to pay him his cut of the band’s 2019 tour profits.

BUSH’s GAVIN ROSSDALE Sued By Original Drummer ROBIN GOODRIDGE Over 2019 Tour – https://t.co/EFo6MMAMyP – #guitar #music –

According to Blast, former BUSH drummer Robin Goodridge has filed a lawsuit against the band’s leader Gavin Rossdale, claiming he was kicked out of the … pic.twitter.com/yWJLil0EOV — Planet Six String (@planetsixstring) February 22, 2023

Goodridge also claims that as a founding member, he owns 25% of the Bush trademark – and wants an injunction preventing the rest of the band from using the name.

Rossdale has not responded publicly to the lawsuit. Bush is currently on tour with Jerry Cantrell.

More X96 Music News