Gorillaz Movie Canceled

Don’t expect to see a Gorillaz movie on Netflix any time soon. According to frontman Damon Albarn, plans to make a movie about the animated band have been scrapped.

He confirmed the news in a recent interview with the Belgian magazine HUMO. “The streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn,” Albarn said. “They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings.”

According to @DamonAlbarn, the planned @Gorillaz movie has been cancelled amidst Netflix's animation purge https://t.co/zb6hfJFgAW — Stereogum (@stereogum) February 21, 2023

Well, at least we’ll get a new album from Gorillaz. “Cracker Island” will be released on February 24.

