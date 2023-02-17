Duran Duran Interview | John Taylor Chats with Todd Nuke’em

Watch Todd Nuke’em’s Duran Duran Interview
When a member of Duran Duran says something nice about your hair, you feel like you’ve accomplished something. I’m speaking about this interview I did with legendary bassist John Taylor from Duran Duran. I must be honest. I’ve loved this band my entire life, and when the chance to chat with Mr. Taylor came along, I had to do it!
They’re going to be in town June 3rd at the Vivint Arena / Delta Center with Bastille and Chic! When I was thirteen, I got the “Rio” album on vinyl and I still have it today. Speaking with John Taylor was something I never expected, but I get to do some cool stuff with this job. Go see them on June 3. It will sell out, so get your tickets as soon as possible.