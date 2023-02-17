Depeche Mode is Returning to Salt Lake

Depeche Mode Announce 29 Additional North American Dates on the Memento Mori World Tour
New Show Added at Vivint Arena on November 18, 2023
Following the rapturous reception to their new single “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode has added a new fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour — their 19th tour and their first in over five years.
The tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.
The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at Vivint Arena on Nov. 18, 2023.
Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities, and venues is also below. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charitable endeavors tied to the tour.
The tour will feature Depeche Mode favorites and rarities, alongside new songs from Memento Mori, including the new single ”Ghosts Again,” which has been heralded as “a melancholic and joyful ode” (Vulture), “hypnotic” (Rolling Stone), and “a gorgeous, haunting song” (Revolver).
New Dates just added:
- September 21 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol
- September 29 Austin, TX Moody Center
- October 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- October 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- October 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- October 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
- October 12 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
- October 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- October 21 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- October 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
- October 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- October 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- October 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
- November 3 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
- November 5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- November 8 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- November 10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- November 13 Chicago, IL United Center
- November 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
- November 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- November 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- November 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- November 28 Portland, OR MODA Center
- December 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- December 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
- December 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
- December 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
- December 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena