Depeche Mode is Returning to Salt Lake

Depeche Mode | Photo: Columbia Records

Depeche Mode Announce 29 Additional North American Dates on the Memento Mori World Tour

New Show Added at Vivint Arena on November 18, 2023

Following the rapturous reception to their new single “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode has added a new fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour — their 19th tour and their first in over five years.

The tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at Vivint Arena on Nov. 18, 2023.

Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities, and venues is also below. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charitable endeavors tied to the tour.

The tour will feature Depeche Mode favorites and rarities, alongside new songs from Memento Mori, including the new single ”Ghosts Again,” which has been heralded as “a melancholic and joyful ode” (Vulture), “hypnotic” (Rolling Stone), and “a gorgeous, haunting song” (Revolver).

New Dates just added:

September 21 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol

September 29 Austin, TX Moody Center

October 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

October 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center

October 12 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 21 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

October 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

October 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

October 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

October 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 3 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 8 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 Chicago, IL United Center

November 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 Portland, OR MODA Center

December 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

December 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

December 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

December 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

December 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

