Bonder Candidate #1: THE INSURANCE COMPANY SAID SHE COULD HAVE THE SURGERY AND THEN THEY DROPPED HER.

A woman from Payson, Utah was given approval by her insurance company for a surgery that should have only cost her $3,600. But when the bill came, it was more than $13,600. Jennifer Rieske’s insurance apparently “dropped the hospital from their network on April 1, 15 days before her scheduled surgery. And just one day after they gave prior authorization,” said the article on KSL.com. However, she was not informed of this before the surgery, and as a result of it being dropped, “she was billed as out-of-network.” While insurance companies can drop a hospital for certain reasons, Rieske’s approved surgery shouldn’t have fallen into that category and after the insurance company was contacted by KSL, they did send her a letter informing her “The Medical Director of your health plan has reviewed your request for continuation of treatment …” and has now ‘approved’ that her surgery will be billed as ‘in-network.’ “

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Bonder Candidate #2: WE WERE WORKING TO GET THE FAMILY OF THE DECEASED A REFUND, BUT THEM SUING US HAS COMPLICATED THINGS.

A young couple had booked their wedding with a venue called Posey Meadows and paid over $15,000 when the groom to-be, Diego Hernandez, passed away before the wedding. According to the article on PEOPLE, Hernandez’s fiancé, Zoe Vandeloo, was initially told by someone at the company she would receive a refund before later being told by the owner that “the venue was ‘not in a position to issue a refund,’ citing the cancellation clause in the agreement the couple signed when first booking the venue.” After various attempts to get the money back, Vandeloo eventually sued Posey Meadows, who then counter-sued. Regarding the incidente the venue said “Since opening, we have sadly walked alongside other families through shocking losses like this. In each unique situation, Posey Meadows worked together with grieving survivors to offer them a full refund of payments, despite any contractual agreements. Our company was already working through the refund process with this family when we were served with a lawsuit. The decision for litigation has complicated this process.”

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!!!WINNER!!!

Bonder Candidate #3: HENDERESON THINKS THE DOJ IS A THREAT TO OUR ELECTIONS. LEE THINKS SHE IS UNREASONABLE.

Diedre Henderson, Utah’s Lieutenant Governor, is fighting to protect voters’ private information and as a result has been facing investigation from the Department of Justice. According to an article on KSL.com, Henderson believed the “Federal agencies did not provide ‘very good answers’ about what they would do with voters’ Social Security numbers, full birth dates and driver’s license numbers.” Senator Mike Lee, however, supports the actions and indicated his belief that they “are an effort to ensure elections are conducted according to federal law.” In an interview on 60 Minutes Henderson said regarding election security, “Now we also have threats coming from within our own government.”

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