Boners

Radio From Hell | 10.19.2026

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On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ followed by Amy Donaldson and her sports report. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Victoria joins us with our Real Housewives of SLC Update. Then, Bill Frost tells us what we need to watch on TV, and after we play a round of Beat Gina, just before we get the latest Geek News on the Radio. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

 

 

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