Geek News

Geek News on the Radio from October 19th, 2026

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Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer

 

Batman Part 2 Still Filming

Steven Soderbergh is taking over Batman Part 2 as Director Matt Reeves steps away for a little while due to personal issues.

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Mister Miracle and Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson is set to voice Mist Miracle in the new HBO series.

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Apu is back on The Simpsons

It’s been 10 years, but Sunil Malhotra is resurrecting Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons!

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