All Time Low Announces Global Livestream

All Time Low | Photo: Tracy Gressman

All Time Low is releasing a new album and doing a special event to celebrate. The “Tell Me I’m Alive” album release show from London’s Wembley on March 17th will be a Global Livestream Broadcast to celebrate the release of the band’s ninth album.

They said, “We’re excited to announce that the Wembley show, our album release celebration, will now be a livestream event for the world to join in. We know it’s going to be a really special, fun night and we wanted to make sure as many of our fans around the world would have the chance to be involved and participate.”

The band has also partnered with One Tree Planted, and will plant one tree for every ticket purchased for the show. The livestream will be available to watch for two years on demand. Get info at Onair.events.

