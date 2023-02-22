Mike Shinoda Discusses Losing Chester Bennington

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda | Shutterstock

Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda says he was mad when bandmate Chester Bennington took his life. In a new interview, Shinoda talked about the emotional impact of losing Bennington, admitting that anger was one of the initial reactions he experienced.

He explained, “There’s points where I felt that way. I’m sure for other people, it was the same. Even fans, too, by the way. And that’s natural, that’s normal, that’s, like, one of the stages of grief, right? Anger’s in there.” Bennington battled mental health issues for much of his life.

