A.I. Just Called Out the Worst Alternative Songs of the 90s and we’re shocked. Well, aside from #1. Now we would never use ChatGPT to write a term paper or do our taxes, but something subjective? Why not? Why not use the collective knowledge of The Borg (and that’s exactly what this is) to sus out some arguments about the quality of art?

We had to suss out the search criteria to get something that made sense and this was about as good as a list it would produce before refusing our request because of the negative connotation.

And yes, we know we play a lot of these songs and like them. Don’t blame us. Blame the future! Here is the result of asking, “write me an article in the voice of Ben Fong-Torres counting down the 10 worst alternative rock songs of the 90s” on ChatGPT.

As a music journalist who lived and breathed the alternative rock scene of the 90s, it is my duty to call out the 10 worst alternative rock songs that plagued our ears during that era.

10. “My Own Worst Enemy” by Lit

This song may have been catchy, but its lyrics were cringe-worthy and the repetitive chorus was enough to drive anyone insane.

9. “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors

Despite its popularity, this song’s simplistic and cheesy lyrics, paired with its overplayed pop-rock sound, make it a clear contender for one of the worst alternative rock songs of the 90s.

8. “The Freshmen” by The Verve Pipe

While some may argue that this song’s deep, emotional lyrics make it a classic, its overplayed and predictable sound ultimately makes it a grating tune.

7. “What’s Up?” by 4 Non-Blondes

The repetitive, shouty chorus of this song became a ubiquitous earworm that still haunts listeners to this day.

6. “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

This song may have been a catchy anthem for a brief moment in the 90s, but its repetitive nature and lack of depth make it an ultimately forgettable tune.

5. “Pepper” by Butthole Surfers

Despite being a staple in alternative rock radio, the disjointed sound and nonsensical lyrics of this song make it a weak addition to any playlist.

4. “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

While the irony in this song’s lyrics may have been lost on some, its repetitive sound and overplayed radio airtime make it a clear contender for one of the worst alternative rock songs of the 90s.

3.”Sex and Candy” by Marcy Playground

This song’s lackluster sound and cringe-worthy lyrics about teenage sexuality make it a truly uncomfortable listen.

2. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something

While this song’s catchy chorus may have earned it some radio play, its simplistic lyrics and overplayed sound make it an undeniable earworm.

1. “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega

While this song may not have been marketed as alternative rock, its overplayed presence on alternative rock stations during the 90s makes it a clear winner for the title of worst alternative rock song of the decade.

While there were certainly some gems that emerged from the alternative rock scene of the 90s, these 10 songs are examples of the worst that the era had to offer. Let us all vow to never subject our ears to their sounds again.

This is us again. X96. Not a robot. Hopefully, none of these bands take offense. If you do, know that X96 plays you and will continue to do so (aside from Lou Bega). We’re actually a little shocked that none of the swing dancin’ stuff made the list. Maybe we’ll ask again tomorrow.

