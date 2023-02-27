Weezer is Coming to Salt Lake this Summer!

Weezer | Shutterstock

WEEZER ANNOUNCES THE INDIE ROCK ROADTRIP!

COMING TO THE GREAT SALTAIR ON AUGUST 27, 2023

Time to hop in the car, load up the playlists and snacks, and join Weezer and some of the biggest names in indie rock for what will be the tour of the summer. Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon, and White Reaper. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at The Great Saltair on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, with Spoon and White Reaper!

These shows, kicking off June 4 in Huntsville, AL, are the first batch following the band’s incredible SZNZ project last year, which yielded the #1 Alternative radio singles “Records” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” The most inventive project to date from the band, SZNZ was a celebrated collection of EPs, made in real-time, all matching the aesthetic and sounds of each season. The completed project features some of the most inspired, exciting songs within the much-loved Weezer discography.

Pack your bags — Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip is just a few months away!

Full list of Weezer Indie Rock Roadtrip Dates:

Sunday, June 4, 2023, Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Modest Mouse, Momma

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Austin, TX, USA Germania Insurance Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Modest Mouse, Momma

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Modest Mouse, Momma

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field Modest Mouse, Momma

Friday, June 16, 2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Modest Mouse, Momma

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Modest Mouse, Momma

Friday, June 23, 2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Friday, June 30, 2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Monday, July 3, 2023 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live Joyce Manor

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Thursday, July 13, 2023 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Spoon, White Reaper

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre Spoon, White Reaper

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Magna, UT The Great Saltair Spoon, White Reaper

Monday, August 28, 2023 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Spoon, White Reaper

Friday, September 1, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Spoon, White Reaper

Saturday, September 2, 2023Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper

Sunday, September 3, 2023 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park Spoon, White Reaper

