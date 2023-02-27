Weezer is Coming to Salt Lake this Summer!

WEEZER ANNOUNCES THE INDIE ROCK ROADTRIP!
COMING TO THE GREAT SALTAIR ON AUGUST 27, 2023
Time to hop in the car, load up the playlists and snacks, and join Weezer and some of the biggest names in indie rock for what will be the tour of the summer. Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon, and White Reaper. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at The Great Saltair on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, with Spoon and White Reaper!
These shows, kicking off June 4 in Huntsville, AL, are the first batch following the band’s incredible SZNZ project last year, which yielded the #1 Alternative radio singles “Records” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” The most inventive project to date from the band, SZNZ was a celebrated collection of EPs, made in real-time, all matching the aesthetic and sounds of each season. The completed project features some of the most inspired, exciting songs within the much-loved Weezer discography.
Pack your bags — Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip is just a few months away!
Full list of Weezer Indie Rock Roadtrip Dates:
- Sunday, June 4, 2023, Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Modest Mouse, Momma
- Thursday, June 8, 2023 Austin, TX, USA Germania Insurance Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma
- Saturday, June 10, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Modest Mouse, Momma
- Sunday, June 11, 2023 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater Modest Mouse, Momma
- Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Modest Mouse, Momma
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field Modest Mouse, Momma
- Friday, June 16, 2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Modest Mouse, Momma
- Sunday, June 18, 2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Modest Mouse, Momma
- Friday, June 23, 2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Saturday, June 24, 2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, June 25, 2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Friday, June 30, 2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Saturday, July 1, 2023 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Monday, July 3, 2023 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, July 9, 2023 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Thursday, July 13, 2023 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, August 20, 2023 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper
- Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Spoon, White Reaper
- Thursday, August 24, 2023 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre Spoon, White Reaper
- Sunday, August 27, 2023 Magna, UT The Great Saltair Spoon, White Reaper
- Monday, August 28, 2023 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper
- Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Spoon, White Reaper
- Friday, September 1, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Spoon, White Reaper
- Saturday, September 2, 2023Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Spoon, White Reaper
- Sunday, September 3, 2023 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park Spoon, White Reaper