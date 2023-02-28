News

Travis Barker Getting Surgery on Ring Finger

Travis Barker | Shutterstock

Right before he goes on tour, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker needs surgery. On Monday, Barker shared that he would get surgery on his ring finger after injuring it in February.

Sharing images of his fingers in a brace, Barker wrote that he would be “undergoing surgery tomorrow.” Let’s hope for a quick recovery for Barker since Blink-182 kicks off its world tour on March 11.

