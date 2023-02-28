Travis Barker Getting Surgery on Ring Finger

Travis Barker | Shutterstock

Right before he goes on tour, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker needs surgery. On Monday, Barker shared that he would get surgery on his ring finger after injuring it in February.

Travis Barker is getting surgery on his injured ring finger ahead of the blink-182 tour. https://t.co/0iP4IYDyGY pic.twitter.com/xOi4f2VjoK — Kerrang! (@KerrangMagazine) February 28, 2023

Sharing images of his fingers in a brace, Barker wrote that he would be “undergoing surgery tomorrow.” Let’s hope for a quick recovery for Barker since Blink-182 kicks off its world tour on March 11.

More X96 News