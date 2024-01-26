Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 26th, 2024

Opening January 26, 2024

• “All of Us Strangers” — man reunites with parents drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

A man gets into a relationship with his neighbor while reuniting with his long lost parents. IMDb

Director: Andrew Haigh

Stars: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Carter John Grout

• “The Zone of Interest” — family outside Auschwitz drama — Broadway — 4 stars

The commander of Auschwitz lives in a home and has a garden along with his family next to the camp, trying to build a dream life. IMDb

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Stars: Sandra Huller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam

And, of course, the Sundance Film Festival continues through Sunday.

———

Next week:

• Argylle

• Origin

• The Promised Land

• Scrambled