Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 26th, 2024

Opening January 26, 2024
• “All of Us Strangers” — man reunites with parents drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
A man gets into a relationship with his neighbor while reuniting with his long lost parents. IMDb
Director: Andrew Haigh
Stars: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Carter John Grout
• “The Zone of Interest” — family outside Auschwitz drama — Broadway — 4 stars
The commander of Auschwitz lives in a home and has a garden along with his family next to the camp, trying to build a dream life. IMDb
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Stars: Sandra Huller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam
And, of course, the Sundance Film Festival continues through Sunday.
———
Next week:
• Argylle
• Origin
• The Promised Land
• Scrambled