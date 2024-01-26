Boner of the Day for January 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS SCARED OF THE WEATHER.
Kelly Ginibera, an Alabama woman, has been arrested for making a false police report. Ginibera called the police and said there was a burglary taking place in her home. When police arrived, no such thing had happened, and it was found that Ginibera had called the police because the weather was bad and she was scared. Police said, “Ginibera had reported that in order to get officers to respond to her residence quicker due to her being scared of the bad weather.”
via News Break
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NOW ACCEPTABLE TO USE THE “R” WORD ON FOX.
Greg Gutfield, a Fox news Star, had former Republican Representative of New York Lee Zeldin on the network talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, current Democratic Representative of New York. In the discussion, Zeldin used the “r” word on television, in reference to Ocasio-Cortez. “Should the company that manufactured the microphone she’s speaking into be liable for the crap that’s coming out of her mouth right now? I was this close to going live…And she probably would be like, ‘I’m the victim. You go after me because of—’ whatever demographic or biographical information she wants to throw out…No, it’s because the argument you are making every day, all the time, is just too often retarded.” This remark and use of the word led people in the crowd of Fox to gasp and murmur. Gutfield then chimed in and said, “Yeah. You can say that now. It’s okay. You can say that now.” The two then went on to discuss in detail Ocasio-Cortez in an inappropriate manner, such as discussing her sex life without her present.
via Daily Beast
Boner Candidate #3: ‘IS HE RACIST?’ ‘YES, KIND OF.’
A carpenter named Eric Lindsay has filed a lawsuit against Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, his employer, for racial discrimination. Lindsay, who is Black, has allegedly faced multiple instances of racism and harassment while in the workplace. Such as his tools going missing, his keys going missing, being made to work a two-person job alone, etc. Lindsay has been working for this company since 2012 and claims this is common. In one particular instance, when one of Lindsay’s co-workers was asked if he, the White man, was racist, he replied with, “yes, kind of.” Lindsay is seeking $75,000 in his lawsuit against the Board of Public Utilities as well as the owners of them, Unified Government.
via Fox 13