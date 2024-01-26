Radio From Hell | 1.26.2024

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW

It’s Friday so, Sean Means is back to review the latest releases on the big screen, and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, we answer the best question of the week and Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, featuring Ogden’s Own Porter’s Huckleberry Whiskey Mules and we play another round of Beat Gina, just before Victoria gives us the final Real Housewives of Salt Lake City update. Then as always, we finish the day out with the Boner Recap, Big Boy News, and then, Dave the Flower Guy is back to crown the winner of Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!