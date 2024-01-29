Boner of the Day for January 29th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HOW PETTY WOULD SOMEONE HAVE TO BE TO DO THIS?

An animal shelter in Rhode Island is raising funds from scorned lovers, as an attempt to have them gain retribution against their former partners. On the fundraiser’s website RISPCA officials wrote, “For a $5 donation, we will write the name of an ex-friend, lover, or even something you wish to bury in a litter box for our shelter cats to poop all over. How’s that for stinky retripootion?” Burying your scorned lovers name in kitty litter is the best chance for some stinky sweet revenge using their “Love Stinks” promotion.

via UPI

Boner Candidate #2: POOR KITTIES

22 cats were dumped outside in the freezing cold, around Waterbury Animal Control’s front gate. The shelter believes the cats were mistreated for quite some time. The community has stepped up, and donated thousands of dollars to assist. The shelter posted on Facebook, “With the sudden introduction of 22 souls dumped outside the gates of Waterbury Animal Control in biohazard waste conditions, and the subsequent pleading call to us, we put out a plea for help and many of you came running with badly needed food donations and medical fund cost donations. We CANNOT thank you enough!”

via Fox 13

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #3: TODAY’S PROBABLE WINNER

A parent from Canyon’s school district has been banned from future basketball games, after he challenged the eligibility player he believed to be transgender. Canyons School District spokesperson stated, “The upshot was this parent was vocally challenging the eligibility of the player based on his perception of the student-athlete’s gender. Every player on both teams was 100% eligible to be on the court. The principal has made the decision not to allow him to return to any other games. We do not tolerate people coming into our community, our schools, and harassing our student athletes.”

via Salt Lake Tribune