Baby Poo Smoothies Are A Thing Now

Every day there is a new medical miracle! The latest one apparently can be found in baby poo. According to new research, a bacteria found in baby poo acts as a super probiotic. It can be consumed and potentially help people with diabetes and other autoimmune disorders.

So far the “cocktail” has only been tested on mice and a simulation of the human gut but if all goes well your local smoothie shop might have a new menu item coming soon.

