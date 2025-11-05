Boner of the Day From November 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I’M NOT DEAD YET. AT LEAST I THINK I’M NOT DEAD YET.

MaineHealth, the largest health system in Maine, mistakenly sent letters to 531 living patients informing them of their own deaths and explaining how relatives could settle their estates. The error was caused by a computer glitch on October 20, according to a hospital spokesperson. MaineHealth apologized for the mistake, clarified that none of the patients were marked as deceased in their medical records, and stated the issue has been resolved. Similar incidents have occurred at other hospitals in recent years, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing patient data and communication systems.

Boner Candidate #2: ONE PERSON. ONE BITTER, REPRESSED BIDDY. THAT’S ALL IT TOOK. ONE.

The Provo Recreation Center discontinued the popular Dirtylicious Dance Fitness program after one complaint accused the class of being too sexual for a taxpayer-funded, family-oriented facility. City officials reviewed the program, citing issues such as unauthorized video recordings and determining it did not align with their standards for public programming. Dirtylicious co-founders Erica and Matson Tanner argued that the classes promote confidence and body positivity, not explicit content, and offered to make adjustments, while dozens of supporters emailed the city urging reinstatement. Despite widespread community backing, the city upheld its decision to drop the class on June 23, citing the need to maintain family-friendly standards.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT? IT’S HALLOWEEN. IT’S A JOKE.

Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, attended a Halloween party in Colorado dressed respectively as a Mexican woman and an ICE agent, according to photos obtained by ABC News. A sign at the event featured a racially charged joke that drew strong criticism from attendees, including conservatives who found the costumes offensive. Boebert’s office dismissed the backlash, stating it was simply a Halloween costume and redirecting attention to ongoing government funding issues.

