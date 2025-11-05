Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 7th:

The Faint at The Depot

Jesse McCartney at The Union

Nate Jackson at Kingsbury Hall

Saturday the 8th:

Set It Off at The Complex

Fit For A King at The Union

Video Game Masterpieces with Dreamspire Symphony at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Oklou – The Depot – April 21 st

Helloween – The Depot – April 25 th

Bob Moses & Cannons – The Union – April 27th

Wolfmother – The Union – July 1st

OAR – August 21 – Sandy Amphitheater

Boys Like Girls – March 20 at The Union

Dancing with the Stars (show 3) – Saturday, May 2 Matinee at Eccles Theater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link

Friday the 7th:

Utah Blues Society Presents | West Coast Tour – Tony Holiday with Laura Chavez // Jordan Matthew Young // Sammy Brue at The State Room – Link

Album Release Show – Hayden Todd at The Commonwealth Room – Link

K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link

THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link



Saturday the 8th:

The Brothers Comatose Night 1 with Goodnight, Texas at The Commonwealth Room – Link

K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link

Pentatonix: Christmas in the City Tour at Maverik Center – Link

Smallpools – Lovetap! 10th Anniversary Tour at Soundwell – Link

Crafts & Drafts Sip and Shop Event at Kiitos – Link

Caws Adoption Event at PetSmart in SLC – Link

Sunday the 9th: