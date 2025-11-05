Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 7th:
- The Faint at The Depot
- Jesse McCartney at The Union
- Nate Jackson at Kingsbury Hall
Saturday the 8th:
- Set It Off at The Complex
- Fit For A King at The Union
- Video Game Masterpieces with Dreamspire Symphony at The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Oklou – The Depot – April 21st
- Helloween – The Depot – April 25th
- Bob Moses & Cannons – The Union – April 27th
- Wolfmother – The Union – July 1st
- OAR – August 21 – Sandy Amphitheater
- Boys Like Girls – March 20 at The Union
- Dancing with the Stars (show 3) – Saturday, May 2 Matinee at Eccles Theater
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
Friday the 7th:
- Utah Blues Society Presents | West Coast Tour – Tony Holiday with Laura Chavez // Jordan Matthew Young // Sammy Brue at The State Room – Link
- Album Release Show – Hayden Todd at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link
- THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday the 8th:
- The Brothers Comatose Night 1 with Goodnight, Texas at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link
- Pentatonix: Christmas in the City Tour at Maverik Center – Link
- Smallpools – Lovetap! 10th Anniversary Tour at Soundwell – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Sip and Shop Event at Kiitos – Link
- Caws Adoption Event at PetSmart in SLC – Link
Sunday the 9th:
- The Brothers Comatose Night 2 with Goodnight, Texas at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Ink Against Cancer – INKSTRONG: Unity of Community – Appreciation Event at The Depot – Link