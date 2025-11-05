News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 5th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 7th: 

  • The Faint at The Depot
  • Jesse McCartney at The Union
  • Nate Jackson at Kingsbury Hall

Saturday the 8th:

  • Set It Off at The Complex
  • Fit For A King at The Union
  • Video Game Masterpieces with Dreamspire Symphony at The Depot

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Oklou – The Depot – April 21st
  • Helloween – The Depot – April 25th
  • Bob Moses & Cannons – The Union – April 27th
  • Wolfmother – The Union – July 1st
  • OAR – August 21 – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Boys Like Girls – March 20 at The Union
  • Dancing with the Stars (show 3)  – Saturday, May 2 Matinee at Eccles Theater

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 

Friday the 7th:     

  • Utah Blues Society Presents | West Coast Tour – Tony Holiday with Laura Chavez // Jordan Matthew Young // Sammy Brue at The State Room – Link 
  • Album Release Show – Hayden Todd at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link 
  • THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link 


Saturday the 8th: 

  • The Brothers Comatose Night 1 with Goodnight, Texas at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • K Trevor Wilson (Squirley Dan) at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Pentatonix: Christmas in the City Tour at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Smallpools – Lovetap! 10th Anniversary Tour at Soundwell – Link
  • Crafts & Drafts Sip and Shop Event at Kiitos – Link 
  • Caws Adoption Event at PetSmart in SLC – Link

Sunday the 9th:  

  • The Brothers Comatose Night 2 with Goodnight, Texas at The Commonwealth Room – Link
  • Ink Against Cancer – INKSTRONG: Unity of Community – Appreciation Event at The Depot – Link 
