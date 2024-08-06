Tech Talk with JD for August 6th, 2024

Why, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Play as a traveling salesman in a delightfully weird Northern England town
- Cartoony comedy abounds in this indie darling developed by a 2-person team
- Out now on Mac, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siT1HTSCY4g
Mmm, free goo…in World of Goo 2
- Use friendly goo balls to reach their goal in this physics based puzzler
- It’s cute, it’s goo, and we’ve been waiting 15 gooing years!
- Out now on Mac, PC, and Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wL67-xg6ng
Put on your goggles and top hat, it’s time for SteamWorld Heist 2
- Recruit a crew for a steampunk space adventure in this 2D, turn-based, tactics shooter
- Strategize your movements, ricochet bullets into enemies’ butts, and upgrade your crew’s equipment
- Out this Thursday on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4egHbqrrVA
Squeeze your brain with this movie emoji quiz!
- Use the theme and hints (if needed) to figure out what movie is indicated by the emojis
- If you like puzzles in the paper next to the funnies, you’ll love this daily quiz
- https://mojiequiz.com/
Turn images into funky shimmer videos/gifs using Shape Shimmer
- Tweak the effects and then save a video as long as you’d like
- Or just pause it during a cool part and save a shimmered image
- https://collidingscopes.github.io/shimmer/