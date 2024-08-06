Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for August 6th, 2024

Why, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Play as a traveling salesman in a delightfully weird Northern England town
  • Cartoony comedy abounds in this indie darling developed by a 2-person team
  • Out now on Mac, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siT1HTSCY4g
Mmm, free goo…in World of Goo 2
  • Use friendly goo balls to reach their goal in this physics based puzzler
  • It’s cute, it’s goo, and we’ve been waiting 15 gooing years!
  • Out now on Mac, PC, and Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wL67-xg6ng
Put on your goggles and top hat, it’s time for SteamWorld Heist 2
  • Recruit a crew for a steampunk space adventure in this 2D, turn-based, tactics shooter
  • Strategize your movements, ricochet bullets into enemies’ butts, and upgrade your crew’s equipment
  • Out this Thursday on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4egHbqrrVA
Squeeze your brain with this movie emoji quiz!
  • Use the theme and hints (if needed) to figure out what movie is indicated by the emojis
  • If you like puzzles in the paper next to the funnies, you’ll love this daily quiz
  • https://mojiequiz.com/
Turn images into funky shimmer videos/gifs using Shape Shimmer
