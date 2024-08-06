Boner of the Day for August 6th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: LOGAN PRIDE IS UNDER ATTACK AGAIN.
In Logan, Utah, the Pride board has a Pride House they use to make queer members of the community feel they have a safe space to go. It has happened a few times already, but when Sawyer Berggren, a member of the Pride board, came to the Pride House recently, someone had cut the Pride flags that were being displayed in the front yard area. “I am a real person. The people who you’re stealing these flags from are all individual human beings with our own thoughts and feelings. And ultimately, we all just want love,” said Berggren. Berggren states in the past he would replace each flag, and he will continue to replace the flags that are stolen or vandalized.
Boner Candidate #2: FATHER, WE’RE GOING TO HAVE TO INSIST THAT YOU NO LONGER PERFORM PRIESTLY DUTIES IN THE DIOCESE.
In Vienna, Austria, a Polish priest in the Austrian Diocese of St. Polten has been arrested after being found to be producing crystal meth in the rectory of the church. An Iraqi citizen in Vienna was also arrested with the priest. The priest is now suspended and is no longer able to continue in the diocese.
via Suggest
Boner Candidate #3: JUSTICE THOMAS HAS FAILED TO DISCLOSE MORE PRIVATE TRIPS. OH, AND HE AND GINNY DON’T HAVE ANY KIDS.
Democratic Senator of Oregon, Ron Wyden, is demanding that Justice Clarence Thomas provides all the information he did not provide about his travel with a donor named Harlan Crow. Justice Thomas and his wife traveled with Crow back in 2010 on Crow’s private jet. Wyden says there is information missing from the public record that is required to be reported by Justice Thomas, business related and personal.
via DNYUZ