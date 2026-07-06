Geek News on the Radio July 6th, 2026

Disney+ anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions,” presents “The Ninth Jedi”
“President Curtis,” the R-rated “Rick & Morty” spinoff, trailer & premiere date release
Chris Elliott & Michael Ian Black Set to make comedy movie, “Bad Day For Bigfoot”
Bad Day for Bigfoot will begin filming in the backwoods of Eastern Oregon this June! This highly anticipated production is set to bring an unparalleled surge of creative fun and high-energy excitement to audiences.
LEGO E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial set is on the way!
The Extra-Terrestrial is releasing August 1st with 1,226 pieces, light-up finger and chest, and a $139.99 price tag.
Kjell Nilsson, actor of “Lord Humungus” in “Mad Max 2,” Passes Away At 76
The Swedish bodybuilder and actor best known for playing Lord Humungus, passed away after four years of kidney complications.