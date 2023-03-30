Life

Adam Sandler Say That His Body Hurts

Adam Sandler is talking about aging. The actor revealed that he had hip replacement surgery after wrapping the Netflix comedy “Murder Mystery 2.” He explained, “My goddamn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie.”

He said he had been doing so many movies in a row, including the upcoming film “Spaceman,” in which he was put into a hanging harness for scenes, that his hip began bothering him. He said, “I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts.”

He also praised his co-star and close friend, Jennifer Aniston, for being in such great shape while they filmed the flick, which is the sequel to the original 2019 comedy.

