Adam Sandler Say That His Body Hurts

Adam Sandler | Shutterstock

Adam Sandler is talking about aging. The actor revealed that he had hip replacement surgery after wrapping the Netflix comedy “Murder Mystery 2.” He explained, “My goddamn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie.”

He said he had been doing so many movies in a row, including the upcoming film “Spaceman,” in which he was put into a hanging harness for scenes, that his hip began bothering him. He said, “I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts.”

Adam Sandler reveals hip replacement and bemoans aging: 'My body hurts' https://t.co/3niouVyqit #Entertainment — Entertainment News (@15MinuteNewsEnt) March 30, 2023

He also praised his co-star and close friend, Jennifer Aniston, for being in such great shape while they filmed the flick, which is the sequel to the original 2019 comedy.

More X96 Lifestyle News