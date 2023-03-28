Adam Sandler Opens Up About How He Deals With Bad Reviews

Adam Sandler | Shutterstock

Adam Sandler recently shared how he deals with bad reviews and how his loved ones have changed his perspective on bad reviews.

Sandler said, “People always would ask me, ‘Those bad reviews you get, how does that make you feel? Make you feel like f—in’ s—?’ And I’d say, no, it really doesn’t. I think the reason I get to say that didn’t hurt me is ’cause so many of you guys in this room made me feel great about what we’ve done together.”

He continued, “And all my fellow comedians, actors, writers, collaborators, crew members, people on the streets, my family, my kids, my forever girl Jackie, all make me feel like the critics didn’t know what the hell they were talking about. So thank you for all that. Thank you. Thank you for creating a delusional psychotic man.”

Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday and shared this epiphany during his acceptance speech.

