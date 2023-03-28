Life

Martin Scorsese Announces ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Release Date

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be released on October 20th.

The film is about a series of murders involving the Osage tribe and also stars Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro.

Scorsese will direct this new movie, and Eric Roth wrote the script that was based on the novel called Killers of the Flower Moon.

