Martin Scorsese Announces ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Release Date

Leonardo DiCaprio | Shuttestock

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be released on October 20th.

The film is about a series of murders involving the Osage tribe and also stars Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro.

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will open in limited theaters starting Oct. 6. The film will then have a wide release on Oct. 20. https://t.co/DjHfEQNsey pic.twitter.com/BeJ7ihwWWs — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2023

Scorsese will direct this new movie, and Eric Roth wrote the script that was based on the novel called Killers of the Flower Moon.

