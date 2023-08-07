Boner of the Day for August 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I DIDN’T MEAN TO BE RACIST AND I DIDN’T MEAN TO BE ANTI-SEMETIC

After more than 3 years, the death of George Floyd, who was a Black man killed by police in 2020 due to an officer kneeling on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes (Fox 13 Now), has been mocked in a meme. Said meme was supported by NASCAR driver Noah Gragson. The internet creating content out of the misery and oppression of others isn’t new. What is new is that people are being held accountable for their actions online. Gragson has been suspended and replace in this weeks NASCAR Cup Series race. He posted an apology on X (formerly Twitter): “I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” said Gragson. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.” (Fox 13 Now).

Jamie Foxx has also been called out actions on X as well, he said “They killed this dude named Jesus. What do you think they’ll do to you?” with the hashtags fake friends and fake love (Fox 13 Now). The “they” in this quote is being taken as anti-semetic, insinuating Jewish people are behind the crusifixion of Jesus. Foxx responded with the apology: “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I know my choice of words have caused offense, and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.” (Fox 13 Now). Many have found this apology unnecessary and forced on Foxx. TV host Andrew Freund has reminded us that even a seemingly innocent post could still insight violence.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL FOLKS, WE’RE NEXT IN LINE FOR DEPARTURE AS SOON AS WE SEDATE THE BEAR.

Babies, loud sleepers, and being squished in a seat are all issues you expect you may face when taking a passenger flight. You may never have thought that 33,000 feet in the air you could have an encounter with a bear. Iraq Airways was transporting a bear along with civilian passengers when it escaped from the crate, wandering around the cargo hold of the plane. The bear had to be sedated in order to safely get it out of the plane, this delayed a different flight.

Boner Candidate #3: SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCE TO RIOT

A Twitch streamer has been charged for inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. A giveaway incited a wild group of people to congregate at Union Square in New York, in hopes they would win computers, gaming consoles, webcams, gaming chairs, gift cards and more. The crowd began violent acts towards the public buildings vandalizing and setting off fireworks unlawfully. NYPD was dispatched and after many warnings they began arresting 65 people.

