Walk to Fight Suicide | Salt Lake City Out of Darkness Walk

September 15 | Liberty Park

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Join us on Saturday, September 15th at Liberty Park as we walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health. Be a part of the movement turning hope into action, and create a culture that’s smart about mental health. Be the voice for those we have lost to suicide and for those who struggle. Join thousands of Utahns as we walk to give hope to the hopeless and make an impact in our communities.

Funds raised at the walks will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention providing needed research, advocacy, education, and support.

Remember, if you or someone you know needs help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.